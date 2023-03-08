Johnkennedy Uzoma – Owerri

Gunmen on Tuesday razed the country home of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Imo State House of Assembly, Ifeanyi Ozoemena and that of his father.

The candidate confirmed the arson to journalists in Owerri Wednesday that his house and that of his father in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state were razed by the gunmen.

He said: “My house and that of my father at Umuokparaoha village in Umulolo community in the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State were razed on Tuesday”.

He said that the gunmen had struck around 2 pm, set the houses on fire and supervised the burning.

According to him the two houses and the properties got destroyed in the attack even as they operated unchallenged.

He said: “I am distraught. This is unfortunate”.

The distraught politician said that he had already called on the commissioner of police to intervene.

He said that he is grateful that no life was lost adding that his aged parents were not around when they struck.

Nigerian Tribune learned that the gunmen on arrival, threw explosives at the houses and the property caught fire immediately.

It would be recalled that Okigwe LGA had witnessed a high level of insecurity and criminal activities since 2022, a development that had forced indigenes to flee their homes.

Some gunmen had in February razed the country home of the Labour Party candidate in the same Okigwe LGA for the state house of Assembly, Nnaemeka Obiaraeri.





In February also, gunmen burnt the house of the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo, in Ihube community in Okigwe LGA.

The former commissioner for information, Nnamdi Obiaraeri, a retired Director of Department of Security Service, Nnaemeka Ngwu, the director general of the campaign organisation of the Labour Party candidate for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Okey Unam, all in Ihube community in the Okigwe LGA were also among the citizens of Okigwe attacked within the period.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the development to our reporter.

