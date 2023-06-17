Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has urged members of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly to think of partnership that will engender harmonious relationships with other arms of government for the purpose of providing youth employment, infrastructural development and other basic needs of the people.

The Governor gave the advice at the weekend when members of the 10th Imo State House of Assembly presented to him the new Speaker, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe, representing Ihitte/Uboma Constituency and his Deputy, Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu for Nwangele Constituency at the Government House at the Government House Owerri.

Uzodinma while congratulating the Speaker and his deputy and other Assembly members for the process that was seamless and successful, he said that the State is trying to do things differently especially as it concerns the welfare of the masses who are desirous of dividends of democracy.

He said: “It is no longer business as usual, hence the need to do things differently.”

He advised the Speaker to see himself as a servant and not a boss and “always ready to provide service, carry his colleagues along and cooperate with all members, management and staff to enable him to succeed.

To all the lawmakers, he reminded them that their success will be everyone’s success just as failure will be everyone’s failure.

The Governor encouraged the new House leadership to settle down and start work immediately and be ready to take ownership of their office and promised to continue to partner with them to achieve a better and prosperous Imo State.

In his speech, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe thanked the Governor for granting the 10th Imo State House of Assembly members the liberty to choose their Speaker and Deputy Speaker, promising to continue to appreciate him.

He described the Governor as a man of goodwill and promised, on behalf of his colleagues, to support him by creating a good working environment that will enable his administration to achieve the vision of the 3R mantra of rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

He also thanked his colleagues for the confidence they reposed in him and his deputy and assured them that they will not disappoint their expectations and that of the Imo people.

