Imo APC youth reject political alignment outside the party, declare victory for Tinubu, Uzodinma

The Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has rejected political alliances outside the party, reaffirming its commitment to the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodimma and other APC candidates in the state.

The position was contained in a resolution reached at a strategic meeting of APC youth leaders in the state, presided over by the Imo APC Youth Leader, Franklin Chukwuemeka, on Wednesday in Owerri.

The group expressed confidence that Tinubu, Uzodimma and other APC candidates in the state would win their respective elections.

It outlined its operational framework for grassroots mobilisation, youth inclusion, financial accountability and efforts to address what it described as misinformation about the party’s activities.

The Youth Wing said it would strengthen supervision across party structures to ensure compliance with grassroots mobilisation plans, urging members to take responsibility for monitoring and implementing the party’s directives.

On youth participation, Ibeh stressed the need for young members to be fully integrated into the party’s decision-making processes and mobilisation activities, adding that their contributions must be recognised in its political strategy.

The group reaffirmed its allegiance to the APC and its ideals, pledging support for the party’s national leadership and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Reaffirming its support for Uzodimma, the Youth Wing attributed the governor’s infrastructural development projects to the party’s political prospects in the state, saying the projects provided a basis for engaging voters across Imo State’s 27 local government areas.

The group also aligned itself with the APC’s state leadership on the controversy surrounding the alleged Rainbow Coalition, insisting that the APC remained the only political platform it recognised in the state.

It cautioned members against affiliations that could undermine party unity, saying its objective was to consolidate the APC’s political strength and pursue electoral victories without internal divisions.

ALSO READ: N70,000 transport allowance: FEPPPAN decries exclusion, unpaid N25,000 palliative

On the 2027 general elections, the Youth Wing reaffirmed its support for Tinubu’s re-election bid, describing it as a priority for party members and structures.

It also declared support for Uzodimma’s anticipated senatorial bid, pledging to mobilise its structures for his election alongside other APC candidates seeking legislative and executive positions in the state.

The group said its mobilisation strategy would be anchored on unity, grassroots engagement and coordinated efforts across party structures.

On financial accountability, the leadership warned against the diversion of funds allocated for mobilisation and demobilisation, insisting that all resources must be used for their designated purposes.

It said party chairmen and other officials entrusted with such funds would be expected to account for their use, warning that financial misconduct would not be tolerated.

The Youth Wing also dismissed reports alleging that state youth leaders had received luxury sports utility vehicles (SUVs) from the National Youth Leader, describing the claims as false, baseless and misleading.

It maintained that the reports were intended to distract members from the party’s core objectives and urged them to remain focused on their responsibilities rather than be distracted by unverified information.

The meeting ended with a renewed call for unity, discipline, transparency, and effective grassroots mobilisation, as the Imo APC Youth Wing pledged to advance the party’s interests at both state and national levels.