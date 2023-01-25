Imo APC suspends campaigns over murder of LGA chairman

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Imo State chapter has suspended its campaign rallies, town hall meetings, and others activities in the Local Government Areas of Imo State.

In a statement issued in Owerri Wednesday by the State Publicity Secretary, Cajetan Duke, he said that the suspension of the campaign rally followed the gruesome and unfortunate assassination of Hon. Chris Ohizu, the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area, by misguided urchins masquerading under the garb of unknown gunmen.

The party said that the suspension which came by the directive of the Governor as the Chairman of the APC Campaign Council in the state is a mark of respect for the deceased.

He said: “While we deeply mourn the unwarranted death of Hon. Ohizu, other faithful party men and women and indeed, innocent Imolites, who have lost their lives to this politically – motivated insecurity situations in our dear state, we equally offer our sincere condolences and unwavering solidarity to the affected families”.

He assured that the party will continue to support the effort of the state government and all relevant security agencies in Imo to bring the perpetrators of these atrocious and despicable crimes to book.

The party spokesperson noted that an updated tour schedule will be released in due course while regretting all inconvenience.