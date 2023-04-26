Imo State is currently occupying 8th position among states in the country that has prevalence cases of Tuberculosis burden in the country.

The Program Manager, Imo State Tuberculosis, Dr. Charlse Okafor disclosed this on Tuesday in Owerri at a TB sensitization training for the media in the state organized by the BreakThrough Action Nigeria in collaboration with Imo state.

Okafor said that in 2022, Imo State has 4,367 TB cases which is the highest ever, adding that if not treated, can affect between 10-15 persons within one year

He said that some of the patients already being diagnosed are still undergoing medical treatment in different hospitals.

He said that while 4,367 cases are the ones seen and diagnosed, 7,822 are the number of TB cases already missing.

Dr. Okafor regretted that Anecdotal evidence shows a very low TB awareness in the state adding that most people in rural communities are still not aware of TB.

According to him, the low awareness impacts very negatively on the acceptance of the diagnosis

The Program Manager pointed to the whole essence of the media which according to him is a way to partner with the STBLCP to create health messages around tuberculosis.

He pointed out that their failure to partner with the media has resulted in lots of missing TB cases, treatment refusal and treatment loss to follow-up in the State.

The expert noted with dismay that given the chat displayed, the Mbaitoli council area in Imo State has the highest number of TB cases followed by Ikeduru LGA and Aboh Mbaise LGA as the case may be.

He noted Nkwere LGA is the council area that has the lowest number of cases of TB patients.





In his speech, the Chairman of NUJ in Imo State, Comrade Ifeanyi Nwanguma commended the organizers for educating the members on TB in the state.

He assured of the partnership of NUJ in all ramifications, especially in the dissemination of information as a way of educating the general public.

