After an upgrade of some of its facilities, including the extension of the runway, Sam Mbakwe International Airport is set to reopen on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The airport was temporarily shut down for infrastructural intervention aimed at restoring the structural integrity of the existing runway, extending its operational length and strengthening associated aircraft movement infrastructure.

Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, announced the reopening of the airport on Tuesday.

He disclosed that the Imo State Government bore the entire cost of the infrastructural upgrade at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport.

He said the rehabilitation became necessary following the deterioration of sections of the existing 2.7-kilometre runway.

According to the commissioner, the runway has now been extended to 3.2 kilometres, with asphalt resurfacing and strengthening of the existing taxiways.

“The rehabilitation and expansion of the Sam Mbakwe International Airport represent a significant infrastructural investment by His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma,” he declared.

Emelumba further explained that the governor undertook the project to enhance the smooth movement of aircraft, especially during this Christmas period, when Imo people and others would be home.

According to him, Uzodimma anticipated increased traffic at the airport and decided to ensure that the facilities were upgraded.

He said the upgrade of the airport was part of a broader policy initiative of the government to make it easier for would-be investors to access the state by air.