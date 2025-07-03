‘Immoral’: Democrat leader slams Trump’s megabill during speech

US House Democratic Leader, Hakeem Jeffries is mounting a dramatic stand against President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, calling it “immoral” during a marathon speech that has stretched beyond seven hours.

Jeffries began speaking on the House floor just after 5 a.m. Thursday, using the “magic minute” rule — which allows party leaders unlimited speaking time after debate ends — to delay a final vote on the domestic policy package central to Trump’s second-term agenda.

Standing beside stacks of binders, Jeffries systematically criticized the bill, which includes deep cuts to Medicaid and other federal programs.

“I’ve been given 15 minutes each on a bill of such significant magnitude as it relates to the health, the safety and the well-being of the American people, and because that debate was so limited, I feel the obligation, Mr. Speaker, to stand on this House floor and take my sweet time to tell the stories, and that’s exactly what I intend to do,” Jeffries said.

He compared his actions to those of then-GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who spoke for over eight hours in 2021 opposing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Throughout his remarks, Jeffries has zeroed in on the bill’s impact on healthcare, warning of life-threatening consequences.

“People will die. Tens of thousands, perhaps year after year after year, as a result of the Republican assault on the healthcare of the American people”

“I’m sad. I never thought I would be on the House floor saying this is a crime scene,” he said.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Medicaid cuts and structural changes passed by the Senate could leave 11.8 million Americans without health insurance over the next decade.

“Every single House Democrat is fighting hard to protect your Medicaid.

“We value you and we’re working hard to defend you,” Jeffries said.

While Republicans argue the bill simply reforms entitlement programs plagued by “waste, fraud and abuse,” the Trump administration has also pushed back against the CBO’s analysis, alleging bias.

Jeffries continued to hammer the broader implications of the bill, including its provisions targeting food aid and immigration.

“You see, budgets are moral documents. And in our view, Mr. Speaker, budgets should be designed to lift people up,” he said.

“This reckless Republican budget that we are debating right now on the floor of the House of Representatives tears people down.”

“This reckless Republican budget is an immoral document,” Jeffries repeated.

“And everybody should vote no against it because of how it attacks children, seniors, and everyday Americans, and people with disabilities.”

“This reckless Republican budget is an immoral document. And that is why I stand here on the floor of the House of Representatives with my colleagues in the House Democratic caucus to stand up and push back against it with everything we have.”

As Jeffries spoke, House Democrats gathered around him, offering applause and vocal support as he continued his prolonged protest.

