Immigrations to profile herdsmen entering the country through Nigeria-Niger border 

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it would henceforth profile herdsmen entering the country in Jigawa, through our common border with Niger Republic, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The NIS Controller in Jigawa, Mr Isma’il Abba, stated this while speaking at the decoration of 58 recently promoted officers of the agency.

He said the decision was aimed at tackling the annual influx of camels into the state through the common border.

“We have directed our officers at the borders and entry points to properly profile and document herdsmen.

“Every migrant will be stopped and their luggage thoroughly searched, stating their mission and destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abba has described the promoted officers as good ambassadors of the NIS who had displayed hard work and commitment to service.

“Your promotion is a call for more hard work, it is time to show more commitment to duty,” he said.

