Immigration Service arrests 42 Nigerians for illegal migration
The Katsina State Command of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has received 42 Nigerians being repatriated for illegal entry into the Republic of Niger en route Europe.
NIS Spokesman, Mr Sunday James, gave the number in a statement he issued on Friday in Abuja.
James said that they were repatriated to Nigeria through the Kongolam Control Post.
He said that the affected Nigerians, between 18 and 35 years, evaded immigration clearance and crossed the border to enter into the Republic of Niger.
The spokesman said that a Federal High Court in Katsina had sentenced 12 out of the 42 Nigerians for illegal entry into the Republic of Niger en route Europe.
“Justice Hadiza Shagari, while ruling in the judgment, directed that the suspects should either pay N50, 000 fine or be remanded in the correctional centre for three months.
“The remaining 30 offenders will soon be docked in court upon completion of charges against them, ” NIS Spokesman said.
The Comptroller-General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, in a reaction to the development, directed that the rest 30 persons be tried without further delay.
Babandede advised travellers to always present themselves to the immigration officials for examination whenever they were travelling out.
He also advised that those returning to the country should present themselves for checks in line with Section 15 Subsection (1) a and b of Immigration Act 2015.
