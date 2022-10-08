Immigration rescues nine human trafficking victims near Niger Republic border

THE Jigawa State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service has rescued nine victims of human trafficking closed to Niger republic border.

The comptroller of the service in the state, Mr. Ahmed Dauda Bagari disclosed this while parading the victims at the Immigration Service command headquarter in Dutse capital city, said, “I am here before you today Saturday 8th October, 2022 to parade the victims of human trafficking who were intercepted and rescued by our personnel along Kazaure – Daura road.

Bagari explained that “the victims were intercepted on Friday 7th October, 2022 at about 1700hrs in Kazaure LGA as they were about leaving the country to Europe via Niger Republic and Libya.”

According to him , the personnel of Nigeria Immigration Service, after a tip-off/credible intelligence about the movement of the victims from Kano to Niger through Kazaure, mounted a stop and search exercise at our check point at Tsamiyar Ilu, in Kazaure local government area of Jigawa State.

Bagari maintained that “on sighting the presence of our personnel, the driver attempted to evade interception by over-speeding and maneuvering around the check point resulting into an accident where some of the victims sustained minor injuries.”

He noted that they have been treated at General Hospital Dutse and presently okay.

The comptroller said the victims including eight females were between the age of 22 to 37 hail from Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Enugu states.

“As directed by the comptroller General Idris Isa Jere, we are handing the over to National Agency for the Prohibition of Human Trafficking (NAPTI) for further action,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE