Immigration has rescued 716 victims of human trafficking in Katsina borders since April, says Comptroller

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Special Border Command in Jibia, Katsina State, has rescued no fewer than 716 victims of human trafficking.

Mr Kelechi Ekeoba-Jones, the Comptroller of the command, said on Monday at the Jibia border while handing over some of the victims to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Ekeoba-Jones disclosed that the 716 victims were rescued from April 14 to date, adding that 10 of them were the latest to be rescued by operatives.

He explained that the 10 victims were intercepted along the Daura-Kongolon road while heading to Europe through the Niger Republic and Libya.

According to him, within the period under review, the command also repatriated about 350 Nigeriens that entered Nigeria illegally without necessary documents.

“From the date of my resumption as the Comptroller of Jibia special border command on April 24, till date, the command has handed over to NAPTIP a total of 716 victims of human trafficking. The victims consisted of 229 males and 487 females.

“The recent 10 victims rescued were intercepted on Thursday, November 10, at about 7:00 p.m as they were about to leave the country through an illegal route to Europe via Niger Republic and Libya,” he said.

According to the comptroller, the rescued victims left from Kano to the Niger Republic through the Daura-Kongolam axis but were intercepted by a NIS patrol team that was aware of their movement.

“However, on sighting the presence of our personnel, the driver attempted to evade interception by overspeeding and manoeuvring around the bush path, which resulted in an accident where some survivors sustained minor injuries.

“The victims that sustained injuries have been treated at the General Hospital Daura, while the driver is still on admission,” he added.

Ekeoba-Jones said that the 10 rescued victims comprised three males and seven females aged between 17 and 36, and hailed from Ondo, Imo, Osun, Ekiti and Edo states.

According to the comptroller, none of the victims was in possession of valid travel documents when they were intercepted by the NIS operatives.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Immigration has rescued 716 victims of human trafficking in Katsina borders since April, says Comptroller