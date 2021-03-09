Immigration: FG launches Nigerian temporary passport

The Federal Government on Tuesday launched the Nigerian Temporary Passport (NTP), a document designed for a one-way trip to Nigeria by stranded Nigerians abroad.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola launched the document at Nigerian Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja, a statement by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James said.

The Temporary Passport is a new genre of Passport that would be issued at the Nigerian Embassies/High Commissions outside the country to Nigerians desirous of returning home, but whose national passport is not available.

James quoted the Minister as saying that the temporary passport is a travel document designed for a one-way trip to Nigeria only and that the new document replaces the hitherto Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC), which was issued to Nigerians in emergency situations for the purpose of returning home.

He noted that the Temporary Passport is International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliant and is valid for only 30 days before the date of travel and it is not in any way a replacement for the Nigerian passport as it will only serve a temporary purpose in the case of loss or misplacement of the Nigerian passport by Nigerians abroad.

The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the replaced emergency travel certificate was a huge security threat to the country, and the global community, because it was an ordinary paper devoid of necessary security features of a travel document.

He, however, said the Temporary Passport replacing it was a catalyst to Nigeria’s desire for effective identity management as it has a chip and surface personalization which is an enhancement of the current Electronic Passport Management System (EPMS).

