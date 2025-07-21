Immigration, Civil Defence, others resume 2025 recruitment exercise

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the resumption of its 2025 recruitment exercise, following a temporary suspension due to technical upgrades on its portal.

In a public notice issued on Sunday, July 20th, the board said the application system will reopen on Monday, July 21st, 2025.

It called on applicants who had already started their applications to return to the portal and complete the process.

“Kindly be informed that applicants who have successfully initiated their applications are advised to retrieve their applications and complete their applications they have initiated.”

The board explained that the suspension of the application portal was necessary due to the high number of submissions, which made it essential to enhance the system’s capacity.

“We sincerely apologize for the interruption in the application submission process. Due to the high volume of applications, it was necessary to enhance the system to ensure it can accommodate all applicants, thereby facilitating a seamless, transparent, and equitable recruitment process.”

CDCFIB emphasised that the recruitment process remains entirely free and warned applicants to avoid unofficial channels.

“Applicants should note that this application is absolutely free at all stages,” the notice added.

The board directed all applicants to resume the process via its official portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE