 Immigration boss orders investigations of alleged sharp practices at Lagos airport

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, has called for an immediate investigation into the allegation of misconduct levelled against some personnel of the service at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

This came just as he has ordered the suspension of the entire personnel on the shift the day the alleged unethical practice took place.

A statement e-signed on behalf of the CGI by a Chief Superintendent of Immigration, Public Relations Department of the Service, Kenneth S. Kure, attributed the investigation to the allegations of an unethical practice launched against the personnel by a Dubai-bound Nigerian passenger.

In line with the zero tolerance for bad behaviour by his administration, the Comptroller General was said to have ordered investigations into the allegation while he called for the suspension of the entire members of staff on duty the day in question to give room for unhindered investigations.

The statement issued partly declared: “Following the recent allegation by a Dubai-bound Nigerian citizen of sharp practices by some personnel during passenger clearance which occurred about three weeks ago at the Lagos Airport, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris, MFR, has ordered an investigation into the matter. Furthermore, he ordered the withdrawal of the entire shift on duty at the time of the incident to allow unhindered investigations”.

“The Comptroller General wishes to use this opportunity to reiterate his administration’s zero tolerance for sharp practices and that such would be met with stiff sanctions to any staff found involved”.

The service however urged the public to feel free to contact the Service through its various public communication channels, including Twitter and Facebook handles @nigimmigration to lodge complaints of sharp practices by any member of staff of the service for appropriate sanctions.

