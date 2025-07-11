Immigration arrest: Columbia University student seeks $20m from Trump’s govt

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist detained for over 100 days by U.S. immigration authorities, is seeking $20 million from the Trump administration, alleging false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

Khalil’s legal team said on Thursday that they had filed the claim under a federal law requiring individuals to first seek compensation directly from the government before pursuing a lawsuit.

The claim, lodged against the Departments of Homeland Security and State under President Donald Trump, gives officials a six-month window to respond.

A spokesperson for DHS dismissed the claim as “absurd,” insisting the administration acted within its legal bounds in detaining Khalil.

The 30-year-old, a permanent U.S. resident of Palestinian descent, was arrested in March and held for months while the Trump administration attempted to deport him, citing his pro-Palestinian activism as detrimental to U.S.-Israel relations.

He was freed on June 20 after a prolonged legal battle during which his lawyers accused the government of politically motivated targeting.

“I hope this would serve as a deterrent for the administration,” Khalil told Reuters on Thursday. “Trump made it clear he only understands the language of money.”

In addition to financial compensation, Khalil is demanding an official apology and assurances that pro-Palestinian speech will no longer be grounds for arrest, detention or deportation.

Trump, who has criticised protests against Israel’s war in Gaza as antisemitic, has pledged to deport foreign students involved in such demonstrations.

Khalil became the first known target of this policy, sparking widespread backlash from pro-Palestinian and civil rights organisations who argued the administration was conflating criticism of Israel with antisemitism.

In June, U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz ruled the government had violated Khalil’s constitutional right to free speech and ordered his release on bail while deportation proceedings continue.

