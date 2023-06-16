The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thrown its weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to unify the exchange rates, stating its readiness to support the new administration in its implementation of FX reforms.

The Resident Representative of IMF in Nigeria Ari Aisen said in a terse statement on Friday, “The IMF would like to share the following statement to the attention of the press.

“The Fund greatly welcomes the authorities’ decision to introduce a unified market-reflective exchange rate regime in line with our long-standing recommendations.

“We stand ready to support the new administration in its implementation of FX reforms.”

