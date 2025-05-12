IMF issues key policy recommendations to emerging market central banks

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted a set of policy recommendations aimed at helping central banks in emerging markets—including those across Africa—navigate rising economic uncertainty and build more resilient financial systems.

In an address delivered at a National Bureau of Economic Research conference in Istanbul, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath emphasized the critical role of improved governance and communication in shaping effective monetary policy.

She urged central banks to strengthen their independence to bolster public trust and operational credibility.

“Central banks will inevitably make mistakes—no forecast is perfect,” Gopinath said. “But it must be clear that deviations from targets reflect economic uncertainty, not political interference.”

With the theme: “Steering through the Fog: The Art and Science of Monetary Policy in Emerging Markets,” her speech outlined strategies to tackle the complex and shock-prone environment that emerging markets face.

These include adopting more flexible and forward-looking monetary frameworks and reducing overreliance on baseline forecasts.

“Clarity of communication has become more critical than ever,” she noted, stressing that transparent explanations of central banks’ policy responses can help anchor inflation expectations and improve public understanding.

She warned that when debt servicing costs are high, uncertainty shocks can significantly widen sovereign spreads, threatening financial stability. Gopinath advised that countries should align tax and spending policies to maintain sustainable debt levels, thereby providing buffers during economic downturns.

To strengthen resilience, the IMF recommended that central banks focus more on a range of possible outcomes rather than a single projected scenario. This shift involves integrating scenario analysis and risk management into policy decision-making to better respond to multiple, often conflicting, economic shocks.

Additionally, the IMF placed a high premium on improving central bank governance, suggesting that more transparent and accountable institutions will be better equipped to adapt to changing global conditions.

Gopinath concluded by encouraging central banks in emerging markets to revise their policy strategies to reflect the evolving economic landscape. “The world is being shaped by persistent, temporary, and offsetting shocks. Navigating this fog requires clarity, flexibility, and robust policy frameworks.”

The IMF’s recommendations are expected to serve as a guide for central banks striving to stabilize inflation, maintain fiscal discipline, and foster long-term economic growth amid growing global volatility.

