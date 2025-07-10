IMBIL Telecom gets global certification, strengthens Nigeria’s ICT sector

Business

IN recognition of its lofty standards and excellent services, IT services provider, IMBIL Telecom Solutions Nigeria Ltd, has received the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

By the certification, IMBIL Telecom is now in pole position to attract enterprise clients, public sector agencies, and international partners seeking secure and standards-compliant telecom solutions.

The certification, which honours its commitment to information security and global best practices, was issued by Pacific Cert, an internationally accredited certification body based in New Delhi, India, on July 2.

It is expected to be valid until July 2, 2028, subject to successful surveillance audits, the first of which is scheduled for July 1, 2026.

As highlighted in the recognition, the scope of Certification covers the company’s core services, including IMBIL TALK, IMBIL CONNECT, IMBIL MVNA/E, as well as all business activities, support functions, infrastructure, and personnel responsible for service delivery and management.

Responding to the certification, Managing Director of the company, Mr Akeem Ogunkoya, said the company was proud of this achievement, being “a testament to our unwavering commitment to information security, customer trust, and global best practices.”

