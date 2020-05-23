Imbibe virtues of Ramadan, PDP urges Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of the Ramadan season in all aspects of their life especially in national leadership.

The party, which also felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, as the Ramadan fast comes to a close today urged Nigeriana at all levels, not to lose sight of the essence of the Eid-el-Fitr and the eternal lessons of Ramadan, but bring them to bear by living in truth, selflessness, tolerance, forbearance, honesty and transparency in all their dealings.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “The party notes that the fervent prayers and the successful completion of the Ramadan fast point to the determination by the people in their ardent trust in God to overcome the vicissitudes of life both as individuals and as a nation, particularly as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PDP stressed that leaders must therefore bear in mind that the positions they occupy were bestowed by the Almighty Allah for the good of the people, and that they will surely give account of their actions, particularly towards the down-trodden, the oppressed and the voiceless.”

PDP further “beckons on all Nigerians to jettison all divisive tendencies that stoke acts of violence, and rekindle the spirit of love, forgiveness, reconciliation and unity needed to pull our nation out of the woods.

“The PDP urges all citizens to use the occasion to reach out and share with one another especially the less privilege and the sick, orphans, widows and the aged at this critical time.

“The party also called on Nigerians not to drop their guards during this festive period but remain alert in observing all health safety and protection directives in the collective effort to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which would soon be a thing of the past in our nation.”

