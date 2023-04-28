Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has told Corps members posted to the state that the three weeks period of the orientation exercise will demand of them; strength, discipline, tolerance and some level of sacrifice.

He however urged them to be rest assured that all of these will individually and collectively form the foundation for which their tomorrow will be built upon.

The Governor was speaking on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Corps members deployed to Yobe State at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Dazigau on Friday, 28th April 2023.

“Therefore, I will like to draw your attention to the need for you to take the orientation programme seriously. It will provide you with the opportunities and necessary exposure required to re-adjust your lives. I enjoin you to participate fully in all camp activities,” the Governor said.

According to him,”This is with the view to imbibing the spirit of self–reliance, perseverance, dedication and commitment in order to contribute meaningfully to the development and growth of the country.”

Represented by Prof Mohammed Munkaila, Commissioner for Higher Education, Science and Technology, the Governor said that “Worthy of mention is the relevance of the NYSC Scheme in today’s Nigeria which is undisputedly and positively overwhelming; hence, your actions or inactions from today will greatly make or mar the enviable position of the Scheme in the heart of its beneficiaries and government.

“My dear compatriots, as you have taken the Oath of Service today, I encourage you to be steadfast in your personal and group efforts towards the realization of the noble objectives of the Scheme. I charge you to imbibe the ground norms of the NYSC, in order to fortify yourselves for the greater challenges ahead.”

“On this note, I will again like to reiterate the commitment of government to accord topmost priority to the welfare and security of Corps Members in any part of the state. I have directed all security agencies and community leaders not to rest on their oars in ensuring a conducive environment is created for all to perform their functions without let or hindrance.

“In this regard, I note with satisfaction the construction of a Skill Acquisition Centre by the NYSC Management in this camp for the purpose of training the Corps members in various skills as a way of mitigating the unemployment conundrum in this country which I will be commissioning shortly.”

He also said that,”I applaud the managers of the Scheme for this giant stride and to advise the Corps Members to take advantage of the centre by participating actively in all SAED programmes in order to derive the immense benefits encapsulated in it.”

Mai Mala Buni assured that, “On our part, we will continue to improve on facilities, infrastructures as well as the general face lift, upgrade and reconstruction here on camp. This is with the view to encouraging training and learning under a serene atmosphere in line with the agenda of our administration to improve the human capacity of all and sundry so they can effectively contribute their quota to the peace and development of our dear state.”





He concluded by saying,”I sincerely welcome you to Yobe State, and I want you to consider your deployment to the state as an act of God. On the premise, of which I urge you to see this opportunity as a clarion call for you to contribute your quota towards the advancement of a better and greater Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Supervising Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports who is the Acting Chairman of NYSC Governing Board in Yobe State, Ajiya Alhaji Musa, said that the NYSC Scheme has over time provided a major plank for youths in the country to break down the walls of ethnicity, religious bigotry, and primordial sentiments.

According to him, it has continued to achieve by mobilizing them towards the attainment of national goals and aspirations.

He added that, in this regard, the resolve of the government to continue to improve and upgrade facilities and other engagements in the camp is a deliberate commitment of the Governor at ensuring that the enabling atmosphere is created for them to key into the ideals of nation-building.

“I therefore, thank His Excellency for his untiring efforts at providing the necessary atmosphere for a hitch – free orientation course. I also wish to thank the Chief Judge of Yobe State for always being on hand to perform the important task of administering the Oath of Allegiance on our Corps Members,” he stressed.

“To all our invited guests, your presence always brings to the fore the kind of significance you all attach to the NYSC Scheme. I thank you most sincerely for your attendance.”

The Yobe state Chief Judge, Justice Gumna Kashim Kaigama represented by Justice Aminu Shehu, later administered the oath of allegiance to the

947 Corps members posted to the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE