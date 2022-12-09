Imbibe safety best practice, insure your workers, LASG tells construction companies

Lagos State government has decried the quantum loss of lives and properties at construction sites, urging company owners and artisans to take responsibility for the safety of their employees seriously and ensure that they were adequately insured.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission (LASCOM), Mr Lanre Mojola, made this call at the opening ceremony of a one-day training on Safety, Health and Hygiene for Artisans in Lagos State, themed: “Safety Compliance at Construction sites.”

This was just as he noted that 30 to 40per cent of incidents and accidents at workplaces are construction related, while about 2.3 million accidents occurred every year, out of which about 6,300 are fatal, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Mojola disclosed that the training was organised to enlighten company owners and artisans to take serious safety of their employees and also ensure that they were adequately insured, saying that the training was in line with the mandate of the commission to ensure people were trained on safety best practice, precautionary measures and rule of engagements.

“The training is devoted to the construction sector, we picked Artisans across different associations, from welders, bricklayers and electricians on how they can ensure the safety of lives while on sites and be informed about Insurance schemes.

”There are several types of insurance that will be appropriate, for them. There is Employers’ Liability Insurance, Insurance of Public Buildings and Insurance of Buildings under construction, depending on the type of contractor or the contract.

“The whole message is that they need to ensure that whatever job they are engaged in, they must ensure they are insured, in case of an eventuality, they will have something substantial to fall back on,” Mojola stated.

“The International Labor Organisation (ILO) said 30 to 40 per cent of incidents and accidents at workplaces are construction related; and about 2.3 million accidents occurred every year, out of which about 6,300 are fatal and as such, we want accidents at construction sites to reduce to the bearest minimum,” he added.

The LASCOM boss implored participants to always make use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at their various construction sites to reduce hazards, saying the message was being preached in order to reverse the practice of ignoring the use of this protective equipment.

“We are preaching the message of PPE so as to reverse the practice of ignoring the use of this protective equipment,” he said.

Mojola assured that the government would continue to do its part by supporting the industry and enacting policies that would keep them safe and fit as they contribute to the GDP of the state.

In his presentation, on the topic, “Essentials of Construction Safety,” the Director of Strategy, Safety Advocates, Engr. Jamiu Badmus, took the participants through the causes of hazards at the construction sites and the need to imbibe a safety culture to prevent accidents, adding: “Life has no duplicate, the man you see when you look into your mirror is responsible for your safety, we should all work together and support the government in this.”

