Bola Badmus – Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has enjoined all Muslims in the State to practise and learn the lessons of Ramadan which are compassion, love for oneself, and neighbours to make Lagos a better place.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this call while speaking at the Year 2023 Annual Ramadan Prayer (1444 A.H) themed: “Indeed, After Difficulty, Comes Ease (Q94:5)” at the State House Mosque Complex, Ikeja, stating that the Muslim faithful must practise what they were told during the month of Ramadan and all through the year.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the programme by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said compassion and love must be shown while help must be rendered to those in need and “the less privileged so that we can raise everyone’s standards across the state.”

“We must practice what we are told during the month of Ramadan and all through the year, that we show compassion, we show love, we help those who are in need, people who are the less privileged so that we can raise everyone’s standards across the state,” the governor said.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the gathering to commit the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, into the hands of the Almighty Allah for a successful tenure and to surround him with good people that had the interest of Nigerians and the country at heart, as he steers the ship of the country effective May 29, 2023.

The governor, while berating the high rate of social vices in country, said that it was important to re-examine the country fundamentally, just as he noted that the family structure was breaking down and, therefore, the need for religious leaders to act quickly before things got out of hand as, according to him, the government alone cannot do it.

Sanwo-Olu, to this end, urged the clerics to always during their sermons; preach values, good virtues and manners, among others, saying they should tell their congregation the teachings of Allah and not necessarily what they wanted to hear.

The governor thanked the Islamic clerics and leaders for their prayers and support during the just-concluded elections, and equally thanked Lagosians for their show of love and prayed that Allah gives everyone good intentions for the development of Nigeria.