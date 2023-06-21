The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), received a boost on Wednesday as the former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kenneth Imasuagbon, the immediate past Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, Adaze Emwanta and Amen Ogbemudia Uhuangho, the daughter of late General Samuel Ogbemudia, formally joined the party and were issued membership cards by the Edo state LP Chairman, Kelly Ogbaloi.

Imasuagbon, who said that he had spent the last 20 years aspiring to the governorship of the state, added that he decided to dump the PDP and join the LP because he was tired of the oppression of godfathers in his former party.

The 2024 governorship hopeful disclosed that he had on Tuesday, at his Ewohimi, Esan South-East Local Government Area, hometown, joined the party, said that the Wednesday event was to formalize the journey which started two weeks ago when he was received by the national leadership of the party in Abuja.

Addressing journalists shortly after the formalities, which were performed at the Benin City secretariat of the LP, Imasuagbon described the event as the most colourful moment in his political journey, just as he expressed optimism that he would clinch the ticket of the party and would go ahead to win the 2024 guber election in the state.

“Two weeks ago, I was received in Abuja by the National Chairman, Julius Abure. Yesterday, I was in my village, Ward 2 Ewohimi, where I formally joined LP. Today is a wonderful day. I have been received by the state exco of LP under the leadership and chairmanship of Kelly Ogbaloi. Myself (sic), Amen Ogbemudia and Andrew Emwanta were received”, Imausuagbon said.

According to him, “We are excited. My message is that for 20 years, I have sought to serve the Edo people. I started my sojourn under Grace group to ACD to AC to ACN and then to the Labour Party. But with all my good heart for the people, very few people refused to allow the will of the people to stand. I have done my best for Edo people, and I am thankful that I am an Edo man.

“Any Edo man is one of the finest species created by God under heavens. Now, my eyes are now opened, I have decided to take my case in 2024 to God Almighty and to Edo people. I do not want to put my case in the hands of godfathers anymore. I am tired of the oppression of godfathers, I am tired of the pain of godfathers, I am tired of the godfathers’ deception and trick, I want to take my fate and my destiny and put into God’s hands as well as the hands of the people of Edo State.

“With God and Edo people, my 2024 is sure. So, I am not bothered what the godfathers are planning, I am bothered about where they have failed us in the past. I am bothered about the resolution of the people. The people will be on my side; hence the people are on my side, God is on my side.

“I have decided to go to the people’s party which is the Labour Party and the ‘Obidient’ family. Let the people decide, let the people lead, let the people show the way, let the people’s voice count.

Imansuangbon added that Edo people could no longer allow one man out of five million people to decide their fate, stressing, “It is not going to happen in 2024. I pray that LP will get it right and if they do get it right and give me the ticket, Obaseki and Oshiomhole should know that their game is up. When I say their game is up, I mean it is over.”

Also speaking, Emwanta said that he had decided to join men like minds in the LP to rescue the state from the grips of “contractors who are called consultants.





On her part, Uhuangho, who was once a Director of education in the administration of Governor Adams Oshiomhole, promised that the LP, if voted to power, would replicated the developmental strides of the late Samuel Ogbemudia, her father, whom she noted was unarguably the only governor the people of the state, and the adjourning states of Delta and Bayelsa, could easily referenced as the architect of their development.