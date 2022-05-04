Imasuen, ex-Edo deputy gov seeks APC Edo South senatorial ticket

With a pledge to use his connection with governors, members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and big players in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, to influence projects in Edo State, former Edo State deputy governor, Mr Lucky Imasuen Tuesday threw his hat in the ring for the Senatorial race of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the venue of the declaration at Ekiadolor town hall, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, Imasuen, who was deputy to Prof. Oserhemien Osunbor during his short stint as governor between 2007 and 2008 said that if he becomes senator, he will canvass for the next managing director of NDDC to come from Edo State in line with the Act.

He insisted: “The public has been made to believe that the managing director of the Board of NDDC is exclusively reserved for the four major oil-producing states to the exclusion of others and this is one of the anomalies I will fight to ensure equity, fairness and justice,” he declared.

Imasuen said that the upper legislative chambers has the constitutional responsibility of screening presidential nominees for important appointments such as ministers, ambassadors among others, noting that if eventually elected senator, he will sponsor a bill, making it mandatory for the president to submit the ministerial list of nominees along with the ministries they are to be appointed.

The ex-deputy governor was endorsed by the Ovia North-East chapter of the party following a unanimous motion by a university don, Prof. Ovienseri Aibueku of the University of Benin and seconded by the local council chairman of the ruling party.

Imasuen said that he is seeking the senatorial seat to fight for equity, fair play and justice on matters concerning Edo South senatorial district.





He promised to galvanize all available human and material resources both in local, national and international to jump start social and economic revival and development of the Edo South Senatorial district if he wins the nomination and the election.

He said: “Flowing from my in-depth knowledge of Edo South Senatorial district and the issues circumscribing the quality of life, I will articulate a comprehensive legislative list legislative agenda that encompasses critical challenges facing the people in the order of priority if I have the privilege of becoming Edo South Senator.”