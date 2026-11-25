A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Edo State governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imansuagbon, has called on Nigerians and lovers of democracy to support the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential bid in order to rescue Nigeria from its present predicament.

Imansuagbon, who described Atiku as the most viable candidate capable of rescuing the country from poverty, hunger, insecurity and what he termed the mismanagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, appealed to Nigerians to translate their desire for a better country into electoral action by voting for the former Vice President.

He said the country required purposeful leadership, economic direction and a government committed to the welfare of the people, arguing that Atiku possessed the experience and political capacity to provide the needed change.

The philanthropist cum politician and educationist, in a statement he endorsed on Wednesday on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of the ADC presidential candidate, and made available to journalists in Benin City, described Atiku as a statesman of uncommon courage and a steadfast defender of democracy whose contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development remained indelible.

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Imansuagbon, who is popularly called Rice Man in recognition of his annual gesture of sharing rice to the poor masses of Edo State, said that the former Vice President had, over several decades, remained at the forefront of the struggle for participatory governance, the rule of law and the protection of citizens’ rights.

According to him, Atiku’s consistent advocacy for national unity, political inclusion, restructuring and institutional reforms has continued to shape conversations about Nigeria’s future.

Imansuagbon added that the ADC regarded Atiku as a father figure and a symbol of hope whose political ideals were in tandem with the party’s vision of building a just, prosperous and egalitarian society.

He maintained that Atiku’s wealth of political experience, commitment to democratic values and belief in Nigeria’s potential placed him in a position to provide the leadership required to address the country’s mounting challenges.

The former governorship aspirant also commended Atiku for mentoring younger Nigerians and sustaining his involvement in the country’s political development despite the challenges of public service.

According to him, Atiku “remains a symbol of resilience, patriotism and fortitude.”