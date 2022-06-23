IMAN seeks synergy with police to clamp down on illicit drug importers

THE Importers Association of Nigeria (IMAN) Compliance Team has solicited the cooperation of the Commissioner, Port Police Command, to apprehend importers of illicit drugs.

Briefing newsmen after a meeting with authorities of the Port Police Command in Apapa, Lagos, recently, the Western Port Zonal Commandant of the IMAN Compliance Team, Stephen Chigozie Ibeh, said the synergy is essential to rid the association of drug peddlers.

He said, “We are here to have a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Apapa Port to synergize our operation. Importers Association of Nigeria was in existence before but now, it has been lying fallow. No one is championing it but right now, we have moved ahead to resuscitate it.

“One of the challenges we have been facing is the incessant blockage of the bill of lading by police, which the commissioner has promised to liaise with his officers to stop doing.

“Our men are also importing illicit goods. That gives us a bad name. Not everyone indulges in that. That is why we met with the commissioner who went to the extent of contacting the Inspector General of Police to make sure that they give us some policemen that will work with us so that we’ll get our aims and objectives achieved.

“So, we are partnering with the Commissioner of Police to flush out Importers of illicit drugs from among us,” Udeh said.