IMAGE project: NASC, stakeholders meet on adoption of quality seeds

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), in collaboration with national and international partners, convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review and validate plans for the next phase of the Institutionalizing Monitoring of Variety Adoption using Genotyping (IMAGE) Project in Nigeria.

The event, held in Abuja, brought together key stakeholders including members of the National Executive Steering Committee (NESC), IMAGE Country Team members, development partners, and agricultural data experts to assess progress and chart a course for the 2025 implementation cycle.

Addressing participants in his first official outing as NASC Director General and Chairman of the NESC, Fatuhu Muhammed emphasized the strategic importance of the IMAGE Project in strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural seed system.

“The IMAGE Project is not just a data initiative—it is a national tool for ensuring farmers across the country are accessing and adopting improved crop varieties that are critical to food security.

“Rice, cassava, and cowpea remain central to the livelihoods of millions, and our work here must reflect the urgency and precision this reality demands”, Muhammed stated.

Muhammed lauded the dedication of implementing institutions and international collaborators, notably welcoming Mr. David from Resourced, Nairobi, who represented the Centralized Function of the IMAGE Project.

He noted that the project had already recorded significant milestones, such as the creation of genetic reference libraries, successful crop adoption surveys, strengthened institutional capacity, and the establishment of a varietal monitoring unit within the Nigerian Plant Variety Protection Office.

The 2025 plan includes the launch of the second wave of a National Crop Survey for rice, cassava, and cowpea. According to the NASC DG, the survey will build on earlier findings to generate more accurate data for tracking adoption trends and designing targeted interventions.

“This next wave is crucial. It will help us fine-tune our strategies and ultimately ensure that only high-quality, improved varieties reach our farmers. The goal is a more productive, more resilient agricultural system built on science and sustainability”, he said.

Muhammed also commended Dr. Folarin Okelola and the IMAGE Country Team for their consistent leadership and coordination of the project. He called on all attendees to engage actively and contribute toward enhancing the effectiveness of the initiative.

