Latest News

IMAGE project: NASC, stakeholders meet on adoption of quality seeds

Collins Nnabuife
NASC logo

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), in collaboration with national and international partners, convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review and validate plans for the next phase of the Institutionalizing Monitoring of Variety Adoption using Genotyping (IMAGE) Project in Nigeria.

The event, held in Abuja, brought together key stakeholders including members of the National Executive Steering Committee (NESC), IMAGE Country Team members, development partners, and agricultural data experts to assess progress and chart a course for the 2025 implementation cycle.

Addressing participants in his first official outing as NASC Director General and Chairman of the NESC, Fatuhu Muhammed emphasized the strategic importance of the IMAGE Project in strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural seed system.

“The IMAGE Project is not just a data initiative—it is a national tool for ensuring farmers across the country are accessing and adopting improved crop varieties that are critical to food security.

ALSO READ: Nigeria to use biotechnology to tackle storage pest in beans — NASC DG

“Rice, cassava, and cowpea remain central to the livelihoods of millions, and our work here must reflect the urgency and precision this reality demands”, Muhammed stated.

Muhammed lauded the dedication of implementing institutions and international collaborators, notably welcoming Mr. David from Resourced, Nairobi, who represented the Centralized Function of the IMAGE Project.

He noted that the project had already recorded significant milestones, such as the creation of genetic reference libraries, successful crop adoption surveys, strengthened institutional capacity, and the establishment of a varietal monitoring unit within the Nigerian Plant Variety Protection Office.

The 2025 plan includes the launch of the second wave of a National Crop Survey for rice, cassava, and cowpea. According to the NASC DG, the survey will build on earlier findings to generate more accurate data for tracking adoption trends and designing targeted interventions.

“This next wave is crucial. It will help us fine-tune our strategies and ultimately ensure that only high-quality, improved varieties reach our farmers. The goal is a more productive, more resilient agricultural system built on science and sustainability”, he said.

Muhammed also commended Dr. Folarin Okelola and the IMAGE Country Team for their consistent leadership and coordination of the project. He called on all attendees to engage actively and contribute toward enhancing the effectiveness of the initiative.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ngugi wa Thiong’o of Africa ECOWAS challenges call for foreign students rapist in Abia State use of drones by Boko Haram Nigerian women trafficked to Côte d’Ivoire, South-East Polytechnic Bello Turji’s audacious order 2025 UTME results Nigerian workers Nigeria’s malnourished children, Senate’s needless security summit, Tinubu’s ‘Nigeria First’ mantra porous borders and terrorist killings, Owa Obokun’s good gesture The reign of motor park Jigawa killer groom and his gang, death penalty for kidnapping, Gombe Christian procession deaths, The healing water The Ogun man who killed son during fight The UI egg donation Nigerians’ loss to CBEX, Au revoir Chairman Chukwu The shameful parade of policemen collecting money Terrorists’ takeover of Plateau Benue Director Michael Adesiyan’s General Tsiga’s ordeal and these billionaire brutalised returnee from South Africa, The outcry over Imo police’s The bill to jail Nigerians who don’t vote The Uromi killings Adieu, Ngugi wa Thiong’o
Next Article IFAIMA Global Conference IFAIMA Global Conference: The morning after

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×