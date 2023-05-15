The wife of the pioneer National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the late Chief Solomon Lar, who is also a former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Professor Mary Lar, has stated that at the age of 88 years, she feels good but expressed concern at the spate of insecurity and another aspect of national lives in Nigeria.

Prof. Lar stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after her 88th birthday Thanksgiving service held at Church of Christ In Nation (COCIN) headquarters in Jos at the weekend.

The matriarch of Lar’s family pointed out that she is happy that God spared her life to see today, but however said, “I am not happy seeing what is happening in Nigeria currently. So it is a mixture of joy and bad feelings for me as a person.” she said.

Prof. Lar further stressed, “Although I feel good, at the same time a bit worried about some aspects of our national lives, especially when you look at the way human lives are being wasted and lost all the time. It is a thing of great concern to me as a mother.”

The Professor of Curriculum Development further argued that she aligned with what former President Goodluck Jonathan once said, “In Nigeria, there is no enemy to fight.” We are all members of the same country. All we can do is help one another to develop to the level of progressive nations. We are going backward instead of moving forward.

The former Plateau First Lady also pointed out that as a citizen of this country, we can not walk with our shoulders high in a community of developed nations, but however said Nigerians are wonderful and intelligent people, Government at all levels should create a conducive environment, so that our youths can develop their talents.

According to the octogenarian, she wants to see a great change in the country, where people will be free to move around, free to express their minds, and free to develop and do new things that will make Nigeria a great nation. “This is my desire.” She said.

“Politically, people are not secure in their homes. There is no trust, if only we can be just and fair with one another, the country will be greater than what it is today, we need justice and fairness, a nation where no man is oppressed irrespective of tribe, religion, and political difference.”