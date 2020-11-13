I’m tired of spending on my boyfriends, Lizzy Jay cries out!

Rising actress and content creator Adeyela Adebola popularly known as Lizzy Jay or Omo Ibadan has just broken the table about her relationship life, as she expressed being tired of spending on her ex-boyfriends.

The comedienne who also stated that her next boyfriend must be rich said he must be rich enough to take care of himself, as she had always been the one spending in most of the relationship she has had in the past.

“My next boyfriend must be rich, I am not saying he has to be rich so I can be taking money from him, but he has to be rich enough to take care of himself. Most of the relationships I have had, I have always been the one spending for the guy.

“I have only had one boyfriend then that sent me N5000 two times and recharged my phone once or twice, I am still grateful to him till today because he is the only boyfriend I could say spent on me.

“So my next boyfriend has to be rich because I cannot afford to spend my life savings to build a guy that would still misbehave and come back to say ‘it is not about you, it is about me. I don’t deserve you.’- Their usual break up line.

“I can’t lose in two ways, you cannot break my heart and still break my bank,” she posted on her Instagram story.

