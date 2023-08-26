An Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin, Kwara State has dissolved the union between Rukayat Jamiu and Jamiu Akanbi based on the former’s request.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the presiding judge, AbdulQadir Umar, dissolved their marriage after the husband agreed to divorce.

Umar also ordered that the applicant should observe the three months Iddah period before she could marry again.

The judge also adjourned judgment on their children’s custody till September 9.

The plaintiff had earlier told the court that she was tired of her marriage and wanted divorce, children’s custody and allowance for their upkeep.

The respondent agreed that their marriage be dissolved, stating that she had already moved out of his house.

Jamiu refused that his wife had custody of their children, stating that they had always been with him since their mother left him.

