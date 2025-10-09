I’m the most important politician in South-East, not Peter Obi – Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senate Majority Whip, Orji Kalu, has declared himself more important as a politician in the South-East region than the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Kalu made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, while responding to a question on whether he believed the Igbo people should rally behind Obi in future elections.

The senator representing Abia North refused to speak extensively about Obi, stressing that he would only do so if the Labour Party candidate were present for a debate.

“I’m a member of the APC and I don’t want to discuss Peter Obi.

“Each time you mention him, I become uncomfortable because I’ve told you before — any day you want to discuss Peter Obi with me, give us two hours, put him there, and put me here. Then we’ll sort it out,” Kalu said.

When asked if Obi had emerged as the political leader of the South-East, Kalu dismissed the claim, asserting that his political record was more impressive.

Kalu said, “He’s not my leader, I am the most important politician from that zone.

“I have won two states before under PPA.

“I ran for president before, my 4.9 million votes in 2007 are still there. We achieved a lot with PPA. We had ministers, ambassadors, and other appointments under President Yar’Adua.”

On his future political ambitions, the former governor said age would not stop him from running for president if the opportunity arose, citing U.S. President Donald Trump as an example.

Kalu said, “If I’m healthy and God gives me life, I can still contest. The question is not age, it’s competency.

“It’s about what is in my brain and what I can deliver.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

