I’m the future of Afrobeats — Rema

Nigerian global music sensation Rema has boldly proclaimed himself “the future” and “the chosen one” of Afrobeats.

The singer made the declaration following a monumental return to his homeland, where he sold out a massive stadium and received a ceremonial key from the Oba, symbolising not just cultural honor but spiritual alignment with his roots.

After five years away from performing on home soil, Rema’s return was nothing short of historic.

The sold-out event marked a triumphant reconnection with his Nigerian fan base, many of whom had watched him rise from the streets of Benin City to global stardom.

According to him, the show wasn’t just about music—it was a powerful cultural statement and a homecoming laced with symbolism, emotion, and spiritual meaning.

“I always said from the beginning — I am the future, I am the chosen one,” Rema declared, reaffirming a statement he’s echoed since his early breakout days.

For the artist, the sold-out concert and royal reception weren’t just career milestones; they were affirmations of destiny.

“Indeed, I made my triumphant entry back to my home after five years, sold out the stadium, and received the blessings of the Oba. I left with my medal—the key,” he added.