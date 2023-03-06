Israel Arogbonlo

Barely 5 days to the March 11 gubernatorial election in Rivers, one certain Fafaa Dan Princewill has claimed he is the authentic candidate for Labour Party (LP) in the State.

This comes a few days after the presidential election that saw Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged winner after polling the highest votes to beat his closest rivals Abubakar Atiku (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP).

According to him, “I am the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Rivers State and I want everybody to come out and vote for Labour. Vote for a new beginning in Rivers”.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Arise Television, which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

Mr Princewill said he was declared the legitimate candidate for Saturday’s gubernatorial poll following a court order, adding that he will address the public before the election.

He also said Peter Obi’s anointed candidate in person of Mrs Beatrice Itubo is a placeholder and not the party’s flag-bearer for Rivers.

“After all the attempts for her (Itubo) to step down, each one ended up frustrated somehow. Immediately after she finishes her meeting, she went straight to Amaechi’s house. So, it was very clear there was a problem. But it will take a lot of political experience and older political people to resolve that kind of fracas.

“For a new party (LP) it became more than what can be handled (laughs). That was what actually happened. But fortunately, some of us have experience and we pursued it.”

Reacting, Umar Farouk, the party’s national secretary said the party will only support the candidate that is approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We only recognise the candidate whose name is on the INEC list,” he simply told our reporter when contacted on Monday.

A quick scrutiny at the INEC final list of governorship candidates for the 2023 election showed that Beatrice Itubo is still the approved Rivers LP candidate for Saturday’s poll.





Meanwhile, Peter Obi has thrown weight behind Comrade Beatrice Itubo, who doubles as the Chairman Nigerian Labour Congress, Rivers State Chapter.

The former Anambra Governor urges all the OBIdients in the State to vote massively for her.

“As a veteran Labour Union Activist and a Mother, I believe she will cater for the welfare of workers and the Rivers people in line with Labour Party aims and objectives,” Obi was quoted as saying.

