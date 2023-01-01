I’m the apple of Yul Edochie’s eyes, says new wife, Judy

As actor Yul Edochie continues his efforts to keep his wife, Mary, from walking out of their marriage, his new wife, Judy Austin, on Friday described herself as the apple in the eyes of Edochie, saying she is the most beautiful woman in the world.

Edochie’s marriage has been in the eye of the storm since he fathered another child outside wedlock with Mary, threatening to dump him for breaking their marriage vows. She had even dragged Edochie a few times on Instagram with the latest coming days back when she warned the actor to desist from forcing her into polygamy.

As the crisis rages on between Mary and Judy with the former insisting the latter is not welcomed in their home, putting Edochie in dilemma, there seems not to be an end in sight to the issue rocking the family.

On Friday, Judy shared a message on her Instagram page where she described herself as the most beautiful woman, insisting that she is the apple of her husband’s eyes.

In the message that has been generating ripples; the mother of one described herself as the most beautiful woman in the world. “Her Excellency, Ijele Nwanyi Owkuluokalisia, the most beautiful woman in the world.

“God’s precious gift to this world; an angel with a heart of gold, apple of her husband’s eyes. The best sister and daughter to her family. The most loyal and caring friend. I am an eagle that is rarely seen but much adored whenever she steps out.

“I am the heart that forgives so her light continues to shine and overcome every obstacle thrown at it; the strongest woman I know and list goes on” she added.

