Leadership tussle is currently rocking the camp of Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) as its substantive President and Chairman of the governing council of the Institute, Dr. Victoria Okoronkwo, insisted that he is still in charge.

Meanwhile, the institute’s erstwhile Vice President, Dr Jamilu Yankwashi was said to have connived with some members to snatch the Institute’s Board Chairmanship.

Our reporter learnt that the crisis started in Abuja when some members of the Institute, led by Dr Jamilu Yankwashi organised an election where he emerged as President and Chairman, Governing Council of the Institute.

However, while reacting, Okoronkwo said at a press conference that Yankwashi and his cohorts were contemptuous of a court judgement.

Meanwhile, Yankwashi had earlier stated that his election was a consensus of members of the Institute.

Okoronkwo added that the election was null and void, noting that less than 30 members cannot override the decision of the court and that of over 500 members of the Institute.

She further revealed that she had already appealed the court judgement and obtained a Stay of Execution.

Okoronkwo also noted that while the court judgement directed that the parties should maintain the status quo, the results of the purported elections remain invalid.

”I am still the President and Chairman governing council of the Institute, whatever they have done is null and void,” Okoronkwo insisted.

