I’m still menstarting at 60

I will be 60 years of age next month and I am still seeing my menses. Even though it is not as bright as before neither does it come for a full 5 -day duration as before, it still appears monthly. Please help with this embarrassing situation.

Mama Tee (by SMS)

There’s no set age when menopause should start, but usually a woman will enter menopause in her mid-40s to mid-50s. Menopause that occurs before a woman is in her mid-40s is known as early or premature menopause. If a woman is 55 or older and still hasn’t begun menopause, doctors would consider it late-onset menopause. A recent study notes that late menopause isn’t uncommon among obese women. This is because fat can produce estrogen. Thyroid disorders can also disrupt the timing of menopause, causing it to be early or late. The thyroid is responsible for regulating metabolism. If the thyroid isn’t working properly, it can have a number of effects on a woman’s reproductive system. In addition, woman can experience late-onset menopause if she has abnormally high levels of estrogen throughout her lifetime. A doctor will also consider a woman’s family health history. For example, if a woman’s mother experienced late-onset menopause, she may also experience it. However, it’s important to note that each woman›s reproductive system is different. Just as each young woman starts menstruating at a different age, menopause comes at a different age for each woman. Any woman still experiencing a menstrual cycle in her late 50s and 60s should see a doctor.

