I’m still big now, Terry G fires back at Illbliss over comment on his past glory

Controversial Nigerian singer and producer, Terry G, has responded to rapper Illbliss over a recent remark suggesting that the “Akpako Master” was only a major force during the era when Alaba International Market dominated Nigeria’s music distribution industry.

Illbliss, during a recent interview, recounted how he was advised by a popular Alaba marketer to work with Terry G if he ever wanted to break into the mainstream music industry. According to him, the marketer emphasized that Terry G was the hottest act at the time and the only one who could make his dreams come true.

Illbliss went on to share how the meeting eventually happened, leading to a collaboration that birthed a hit song and catapulted him into the limelight. He acknowledged Terry G’s influence on his early success and the role the eccentric artist played in shaping his career.

However, the statement didn’t sit well with Terry G, who took to social media to fire back.

He criticised Illbliss for suggesting that his fame belonged to the past, insisting that he remains a significant and relevant figure in the Nigerian music industry.

“I am still big now,” Terry G wrote. “Don’t make it look like I was only a stepping stone. I’m a living legend and my influence still dey everywhere.”

The self-styled “Ginjah Master” expressed disappointment that Illbliss framed the story in a way that suggests his relevance ended with the Alaba Market era.

He stressed that his impact on Nigerian street music and culture cannot be downplayed or boxed into one era.

Terry G, known for his electrifying beats, eccentric persona, and high-energy performances, was indeed a dominant figure during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Hits like “Free Madness,” “Run Mad,” and “Akpako” earned him a cult following and massive street credibility.

While his presence in mainstream media may have reduced in recent years, Terry G maintained that his legacy and relevance endure.

He reminded fans and colleagues alike that true greatness is not bound by time or trends.