I’m sorry for all embarrassment I caused you, 2Baba apologises to wife, Annie

•Says I'm no longer anybody's role model, I want to make good music now

Entertainment
By Segun Adebayo
Afro pop music legend, Innocent Idibia, famous as 2Baba has finally apologised to his wife Annie, saying he has not been a proud husband and father to his children.

2baba has endured a difficult time trying to save his marriage with Annie after the wife accused him of infidelity and threatened to quit their union months back.

His apology is coming at a time when many people had concluded that they have gotten over their marital issues with Annie keeping quiet over the past few weeks.

2baba in a post shared on Instagram and seen by Tribune Online, the Gaga Shuffle crooner apologised for the embarrassment he has caused his wife, families, children and management team.

While he said he’s looking for no sympathy but wants to make things right and give his fans good music, 2baba said “I simply just don’t want to be the one that apologises. I have been a shitty (sic) father and baby father. I have no excuse. I just want to do the right thing for my kids and wife.

“I have been a star for so long that my bulletproof has worn- out. I am not suicidal or quitting. I just want to go back to my default settings and denounce my role model status.

“I want to make up for lost times with my wife, family and kids and give you all music that will make you remember and understand why they call me 2baba,” he said.

