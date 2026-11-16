I’m so scared of marriage, relationships – Mr Macaroni

Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he is scared of marriage and romantic relationships, saying he is unsure whether he can handle the responsibilities that come with commitment.

The actor said his long period of being single has made it difficult for him to adapt to the demands of a relationship, particularly regular communication and giving a partner consistent attention.

He shared his concerns during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on Sunday, where he discussed his personal experiences and struggles with romantic commitment.

Mr Macaroni disclosed that he had been speaking with a woman he genuinely cared about but was uncertain about taking the relationship further because of the expectations involved.

“I’m so scared of marriage, relationships. I’ve been single for so long. But the truth is, I don’t know how to do it anymore.

“I’m not sure. And when I say do it, I mean the constant calls. A part of me wants it. A part of me knows that I care for this person, but some days I just want to be left alone,” he said.

He explained that he considered it unfair to express love for someone without being prepared to fulfil the responsibilities of a relationship.

“I always think that it is totally unfair to say to someone that you love them, but you’re not willing to commit all the way through.

“If you say you want to be with someone, you have responsibility,” he added.

Giving an example of his difficulty keeping up with communication, the comedian recalled promising to call the woman after a conversation but getting distracted by playing FIFA when he returned home.

Although he remembered that he had promised to call, he said he continued playing the video game instead.

Mr Macaroni also revealed that he could spend one or two weeks without communicating with someone, explaining that he sometimes preferred his own company, playing video games and having time to himself.

He, however, dismissed the suggestion that his reluctance to commit was necessarily because of his acting career, attributing it instead to how long he had lived without being in a relationship.

“I think it’s not because of my career. I think it’s just because it’s been so long,” he said.

Meanwhile, the comedian recently celebrated an academic achievement after earning a Master of Arts degree with distinction in Performance (Acting) from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

He announced the qualification on November 3 in a video shared on his Instagram page, describing the programme as challenging and saying the experience contributed to his personal and professional growth.