I’m satisfied with my performance as Rivers Governor, I’ll leave office fulfilled ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has expressed satisfaction with his performance as governor saying he will be leaving office in May with a sense of fulfilment that he has not disappointed the people of the state.

He has therefore implored the electorate in the state to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship, National and State legislative candidates in the general elections so as to consolidate the infrastructure transformation of the past seven years of his administration.

Speaking after the inspection on the going dualisation of Azikiwe -Iloabuchi Road, Rumuola- Rumuokuta and Mgbuoba- NTA-Choba flyovers in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, the governor said the huge number of Rivers people who thronged the streets to commend him at the various project sites is indicative that he delivered on his mandate and has not disappointed the people.

He said; “You can see the happiness radiating in their faces, that makes us happy that the people are happy with us. That means when government or leaders have made promises they should be able to fulfil their promises.

“I think we can say with all good authority, we are happy and we can go home satisfied that we have not disappointed our people. That is the major thing for me, that you’re going home not disappointed that you made promises to the people and you didn’t fulfil the promises.”

He noted that it is unprecedented in the history of the country that a government with barely four months left to the end of its tenure, could still be flagging off new commissioning projects.

“We are still flagging off new projects which are key, and people are asking what kind of government are these people. For the first time in the history of Nigeria, a government is commissioning and flagging off more projects when they have less than four months to leave”, he stated.

He maintained that voting for the PDP governorship and legislative candidates would guarantee the consolidation and sustainability of the infrastructure transformation recorded in the last seven years by his administration.

Wike said; “It is unprecedented, but again, Rivers people deserve the best. That is why we are saying to Rivers people with what we have done, we are preaching for consolidation.”

He stated that when in his second tenure, his administration started the construction of twelve flyovers, some cynics had questioned where the State will get the resources to accomplish the projects.





“We are doing Flyovers at the same time carrying out other projects in the state. Today, we completed ten flyovers and commissioned them, the remaining two”, he said adding that Julius Berger has promised that the three projects inspected would be completed and delivered to the government for commissioning before the end of the administration.

“Berger has promised that we will commission these projects before we leave office, and that is in fulfilment of the promise we made to our people that no one project will be left abandoned”, he said.

