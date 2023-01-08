I’m ready to love again, says Eva Alordiah

Female rapper and content creator, Eva Alordiah, has expressed her desire to fall in love after being single for years, saying it is time to love again.

In her Instagram post about her first wish of the year, Eva said she has healed over the years and worked on herself to prepare her soul and mind to receive love again.

According to her, 2022 was her last year of being single, asking God to send all men her way so she could pick one, pointing out that she will not rule out dating and finding the right man this year.

“I quite enjoy the idea of dating and getting to know people. We are not rushing anywhere as life is constantly throwing choices at you and are always making choices.

“It is how our souls learn and evolve. But life has funny and unexplainable twists and turns. Maybe I will bump into my person and I will know.”

