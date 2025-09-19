I’m ready to join APC, but with clear terms — Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has declared his willingness to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC) — but only if the terms are clearly defined and implemented.

“If you said I should enter APC, I want to join APC, and I didn’t say I will not join APC even now, but for what position?” he asked.

Making this known in Kano, Kwankwaso reminded Nigerians of his role in the formation of the APC, stressing that he and his allies endured threats from the EFCC, ICPC, police, and SSS during the struggle to establish the party.

He, however, disclosed that he was not desperate to dump his current party but was open to alliances based on honesty and fairness.

The NNPP leader stated, “We’re not in a hurry to leave the NNPP; we’re happy. However, if there is anyone who wants to work with us truthfully and will not abandon us as before, we are ready.”

Senator Kwankwaso also added that even the PDP could be reconsidered if it admitted past mistakes and made open commitments.

He then lamented that despite helping the APC rise to power, his group was sidelined during Buhari’s eight-year rule.

According to him, “We were not given anything, not even a thank you. When we left for PDP, even there, we were denied a Zonal Chairman.

“They thought if we left, we would enter a bush and die. But today, whoever mentions Nigerian politicians must mention Kwankwaso,” he said.

Kwankwaso’s remarks are already stirring fresh debates about possible political realignments ahead of the next elections.

