I’m ready to interpret any role I get — Adeyemi

Fast-rising movie producer, Olabisi Adeyemi, came into the industry some years back but has made an impact with her role interpretations and productions. In this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, Adeyemi, who emerged best Upcoming Actress of the Year at the Yoruba Movie Gist Awards, shares the story of her quick rise to fame.

YOU have a new movie that will be premiered in a matter of days. What was the idea behind the project?

My new movie which is my fourth production will be premiered on the May 21 at Lekki, Lagos, and it will be showing on Apata TV soon. The reason behind the project was because I made some research about our movies lately and I realised we have lost touch with our local language (Yoruba in this case) and money people have complained about this, so I feel the responsibility to change the narrative. I made sure the movie was embedded with our local language. Kokoro (Ant) tells a unique story of about two families; it is full of suspense from the beginning to the end. Also we see how it plays out through betrayal, deceit, love and hatred. Please, once it is out, kindly go and watch it and thank me later

You seem to be having a steady rise in the industry; what would you attribute the success to?

I will attribute my success to being consistent in the movie industry, patience, and taking the journey one step at a time.





You are not bothered about the competition that seems rife?

If you know me, you must have observed that I don’t do the competition thing that everybody talks about. While I don’t rule out the fact that it exists, my attention is strictly on my job; I’m not in competition with anybody but myself. I want to keep improving in my acting skills and listening to advice from senior colleagues. I don’t want to lose the essence of my stay in the industry because I am competing with somebody or some persons.

Seeing how much growth you have had, does it occur to you that you would ever be this big?

My acting journey started with PEFTI Film Academy in 2006 where I learnt about acting, and after that, I will say being part of Goriola Hassan’s theatre group in 2007 also gave me the needed exposure that helped my career to hit the ground running. I am here today because of the people who contributed to the growth of my career, and I am grateful to God for the grace as we keep pushing hard to be one of the A-list actors in the industry.

Are you an A-list actress now?

Honestly speaking I’m still on my way to the top; I’m not seeing myself as one now because I have not really achieved my aims in the industry. Until I become a household name and build a big brand for myself, I will not regard myself as an A-list actress yet but I welcome the compliment from my fans.

What do you make of the entertainment industry and how people see female celebrities as wayward people?

We are from different backgrounds and our perspective about life is not on the same level. At this point, we have all grown up and can’t behave the same way. Moreover, these people are adults who want to live their lives on their terms; so I can’t blame anybody. People should do what pleases them. I think it is not fair to generalise the claim about some people being wayward.

If there’s something you cherish greatly about your life and career, what will it be?

I am not the type that likes too much attention even though I want to be at places where my job takes me to. It is what I signed up for and I can’t complain about this new lease of life; the celebrity status.

Getting into the movie industry and attaining the celebrity status is something one can’t escape from; how do you deal with the attractions that come with being an actress?

I cherish my simplicity and I cherish the exposure that comes with being a celebrity but it does not get into my head because I don’t even see myself as one.

What was your first experience on set like?

My first experience on set was so funny. Thank God we are not where we used to be; we have leveled up.

How do you cope with memorising the lines of a movie role given to you?

I have a very active brain and I hardly forget things. Once I read and digest it, the job is done for me.

Are there limits to the roles you can play in a movie?

As an actor I should be able to interpret my roles so I don’t have a limit; I’m ready to interpret any role that comes my way.

Many popular actors and actresses have made it this far through their level of professionalism and other factors, what is your strategy to making it to the top?

I’m prepared. Being prepared in every possible way is sure to make me stand out as a true professional and also working with the right expert

For curious male fans out there, are you single or taken?

I’m very single and ready to mingle with the right set of people.

When things don’t go as planned on some days, how do you handle the feelings that come with such days; how do you draw inspiration to keep going?

I don’t worry about things I can’t change. I see such days as a blessing in disguise because in life everything is not meant to be perfect. It can only get better, so I stay focused, positive and learn from my mistakes.

The movie industry is diverse and has a lot of people who are unique in their own ways; what makes you different from others?

I am unique in my own way and my confidence level is always high. I think that is one thing people love about me, especially my producers and directors who have worked with me. In other words, everything comes from my imagination, self-sense, intelligence, hard work and energy.

If there is one thing about the Yoruba movie industry that you don’t like and you want to change, what could it be?

One thing that I truly don’t like is the fact that we are not united. We envy ourselves too much and we allow this hatred to fester beyond normal. The female folk is another problem the industry needs to deal with. We attach too much respect to everything. In the corporate world, nobody cares about your age, they call you by your first name. But in Yoruba movie industry, you dare not try it. They want you to attach sister to their names.

Are you saying it is wrong to respect your colleagues, especially the senior ones?

I never said we shouldn’t give respect to whom it is due but you don’t command respect, you earn it. Respect for me is reciprocal. You can’t have what you don’t give and you don’t try to force yourself on others because you want them to respect you.

As young lady, when are you planning to settle down?

It will happen when the right man comes knocking.

Could this right man be an actor?

No. I can never marry an actor.

What’s wrong with marrying a man who already understands the nature of your job?

It is not all actors and actresses that have the grace to marry one another. It takes a mature lady to marry an actor. It is not as easy as people think.

So you are scared he would not be faithful to you?

I am scared he may start dating other actresses while we are still together. It happens a lot in the industry.

How hard has it been for you to fall in love with a man who loves genuinely?

Is there still true love? I don’t think true love still exists.

So you don’t believe in love?

I believe in understanding each other. I believe we have to speak the truth to ourselves and know what we truly want from each other. It takes more than love to be with a man. A lot of scary things happen today that would make you have a second thought before saying I do to any man.

Have you been heartbroken before?

I have seen it all. There is nothing like true love again. Even Davido said love is sweeter when there is money. People now go for money, not love.

So you think money is true love?

Money is the new true love.

So you also go for money too rather than love?

I am just talking generally about what is obtainable today. Only a few number of people go for true love. Everybody wants to enjoy and live large.

How do you cope with men who approach you for a relationship?

I handle men with maturity and respect. It doesn’t go beyond that. I apply maturity in my dealings with my male fans