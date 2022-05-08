‘I’m ready for dialogue,’ Tinubu’s campaign group DG says amid rumours of defection from Kano APC

Director-General of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign group, Abdulmumini Jibrin, who is rumoured to have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has stated that he is ready for reconciliation.

Reports were rife at the weekend that Jibrin who represented Kiru/Bebeji Constituency at the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019 was set to leave the party. The reports followed a post on Jibirn’s Facebook page that he will soon announce his new party.

He is rumoured to be eyeing a move to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

But Jibrin made a u-turn, saying ‘I’m ready for dialogue,’ with respect to a reconciliatory meeting scheduled to hold on Sunday at the instance of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

It will be recalled that Governor Ganduje had directed the state secretariat of the APC to immediately take measures to amicably resolve the internal differences among interested aspirants in the Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the state chapter of the party, Abdullahi Abbas, the invitation for the stakeholders’ meeting has been sent to all the aspiring candidates for the position.

The statement said Jibrin has already accepted the proposal and is ready to attend the meeting.

It was further disclosed in the statement that parties in the matter should remain calm and cooperate with the APC to resolve the internal crisis.