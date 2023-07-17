•task members to lend expertise towards development of Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that he is poised to turn Gombe State challenges into opportunities and provide effective solutions to the problems facing the state.

The governor made the declaration on Monday when he inaugurated a 10-member special honourary advisory council to guide the implementation of his government’s good policies and programmes in his avowed commitment to developing the state.

The committee which comprises seasoned technocrats and well-accomplished experts and professionals in various fields of human endeavour, is the first of its kind in the history of Gombe State.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Government House Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya restated his commitment towards actualisation of the historic Development Plan for Gombe State tagged Devagom which provides a holistic roadmap for the sustainable development of the state from 2021 to 2030.

The Governor said that the formation of the Council was informed by his government’s commitment to consult and collaborate with its citizens towards “harnessing the collective wisdom and expertise of Gombe State’s most exceptional people, who have consistently demonstrated outstanding accomplishments across diverse fields of human endeavour.

According to him, “Since assuming office in 2019, our administration has consistently exemplified its unwavering commitment to stakeholder engagement and knowledge-driven policy-making. From meticulously conducting a thorough ‘Needs Assessment’ of our state to successfully conceiving and producing a comprehensive 10-year development plan (DEVAGOM), which is the first of its kind in the history of our dear state as well as pursuing its vigorous implementation over the last four years.”

He expressed confidence in the competence and expertise of the members of the council, hoping that Gombe State will gain a lot from their wealth of experience.

Inuwa said, “I have the belief that the caliber of persons selected to this State Honorary Advisory Council have individual and collective capacities and experiences that can make an impact positively on governance as they are all tested and trusted technocrats who have proven themselves at national and international levels.

“With a strong sense of confidence in your wise counsel, I believe we can embark on a transformative journey to turn challenges into opportunities and provide effective solutions to the problems facing Gombe State,” he remarked.





The governor called on the members of the advisory council to lend their wealth of experience and expertise towards uplifting Gombe State to greater heights, noting that “the council is not designed to supplant or compete with existing decision-making bodies but to complement and bolster their functions through the provision of high-level expert opinions and guidance on policies.”

The governor announced the membership of the council to include: Prof. Idris Mohammed who serves as Chairman; Dr. Ibrahim Jalo Daudu; Mal. Muhammad-Kabir Ahmad; Prof. Baba Yusuf Abubakar; Dr. Mika Ismaila Jimeta; Prof. Fatima B.J. Sawa; Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed; Arc. Suleiman Moh’d Kumo; Engr. Abubakar Bappah and Dr. Mu’azu Shehu of the Research and Documentation Unit Government House who serves as Secretary.

On its terms of reference, the Governor stated that the council was set up “to provide specialists and strategic advice on any aspect of Governance; advice on policy frameworks and implementation strategies for the actualization of Gombe State Development Plan 2021 – 2030 and to identify gaps in skills and competencies and advice Government on how to mitigate and bridge them.”

In addition, the advisory council is expected to submit quarterly reports and any other advice for the Governor’s consideration and implementation.

Responding on behalf of the members of the council, Professor Idris Mohammed thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the confidence reposed in them, assuring them to do their best in meeting the council’s mandates.

“On behalf of the members of the council, we thank you most sincerely for appointing us and we promise not to let you down,” he pledged.

Among those who graced the occasion were: the Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Saddam Bello; Chief Judge, Justice Halima S. Mohammed, Grand Khadi Abdullahi Maikano, Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Acting Head of Civil Service, Permanent secretaries, Local Government Chairmen, Permanent Secretaries, His Royal Highness, the Mai Kaltungo, Engr Saleh Muhammad; Heads of Security Agencies, among other dignitaries.

