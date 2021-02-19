I’m pleased to be a Nigerian and I want people to come to terms with Nigeria ― Anyim

The former Secretary to Government of Federation and former Senate President, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, has stated that he is pleased to be a Nigerian just as he advocates others to come to terms with the country.

Anyim made this known in an interview with Tribune Online as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

“If you ask me, Nigeria has been kind to me and I am proud to be a Nigerian. All I have become is because of Nigeria and I am pleased to be her citizen. I want people to come to terms with Nigeria. Everything in life needs to grow and the stage of growth must vary. It can not be the same at all times. There could be a time that things will be tough, a time it will be fine, a time it could be good, a time of expectations and a time you will actualize those expectations too.

Anyim, while maintaining that Nigeria has been kind to him and holds a lot of great promises to her citizens, despite the dark moments, urged youths to be very resolute in overcoming all the dark moments in the country by holding firm the country.

“The issue of Youth restiveness, economic challenges and unemployment, should not be factors to measure the progress of the country because it could be temporary, a particular government may have focused on one of the issues, leaving others for the next administration to solve.

“A time in world history, there could be a recession, economic challenges that would affect a country in a particular way. But they are all temporary situations. They shouldn’t be a factor for measuring our progress as a country. Yes, there are different challenges right now on the table, but there are also expectations from the present government and successive ones.

“Look at the progress we have made as a nation, the aforementioned variables should not be yardsticks to measure our progress as a nation. I think Nigeria has kept going and I for one have continued to see the promises and not the problems and we should not take our eyes off the promises either.

“Like civil war and other situations we have come across, for example, political and economic situations. Even the situation we find ourselves in at present, they are all moments in our history. We have overcome a series of them and we will continue to overcome any new ones.

“Remember that many young people of today including those living in the East were not part of civil war. They haven’t even participated or experienced any but they were able to know through history. And despite that, Nigeria has moved on, and I think the agitations you get from every part of the East today is not talking about the past but the agitations are talking solely about the future which means the Igbo people should be in the scheme of things. Nobody should take us back, what we are looking at is the future,” he added.

Anyim, however, charged Nigerians to diversify their economy and cease to depend on oil alone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…I’m pleased to be a Nigerian I’m pleased to be a Nigerian

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..I’m pleased to be a Nigerian I’m pleased to be a Nigerian

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE