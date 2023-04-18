The head of Sudan’s army and de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al Burhan has told Sky News his troops will “definitely” defeat an attacking paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), but he is open to negotiations.

Speaking from the military headquarters compound in the presidential guesthouse in Khartoum, the army chief said he is open to mediation as “every war ends at the negotiation table even if the opponent is defeated”, but added: “Even if there is surrender, there is still a negotiation.”

Asked if his troops will defeat the RSF, Burhan said: “Definitely. God willing.”

He said the area within the compound was “fully secure” and “we are well”.

Violent clashes in Sudan erupted out of escalating tensions and a long-running tussle for power. There were the first clashes between the forces since they formed an alliance in 2019 but rose out of a long-running tussle for power.

At least 185 have been killed and more than 1,800 have been injured since the clashes between the military and RSF erupted at the weekend, according to the UN envoy on Sudan.

Tensions have escalated since a power pact between the two sides crumbled and the resulting violence has seen civilians caught in the crossfire, with the fighting spreading from the capital Khartoum to other parts of the country.