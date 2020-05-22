I’m now negative for coronavirus, says Kano Commissioner sacked for celebratring Kyari’s death

The former Kano State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Muazu Magaji, who was sacked for ‘celebrating’ the death of the late Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, has announced his discharge from isolation centre after testing negative for coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, Magaji announced on his Facebook wall that he had tested positive for coronacirus and had gone to an isolation centre in Kano State.

However, on Friday, Magaji also announced that he had tested negative for the virus after spending two weeks in isolation centre and had been discharged.

According to him: “To the Glory of Allah SWT, today Friday 22nd May and 29th Ramadan, I have been confirmed COVID-19 negative and discharged from isolation centre!”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Eidul-Fitr Celebration

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eidul-Fitr Celebration. Tribune Online reports that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement made available to… Read full story

Schools Will Reopen Soon But No Date ― FG

THE Federal Government has disclosed that there are plans to soon reopen schools nationwide, saying, however, that this will not be done in two weeks as being speculated in some quarters. Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the clarification on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on… Read full story

NLC Decries Incessant Harassment Of Healthcare Workers By Security Agents

The Lagos State Council, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has decried the recent harassment and intimidation of healthcare workers by security officers, including Nigeria Police in the state. The state Chairman, Mrs Agnes Sessi, expressed the concern at the inauguration of the union’s Labour-Civil Society Situation… Read full story

Air Peace Announces Plans To Downsize, Stop Inflight Services On Resumption

Nigeria’s domestic airline, Air Peace has indicated plans to downsize once flight operations resume. The Chairman of the airline, Mr Allen Onyema who declared this during a webinar organised by Aelex partners with the theme: “Survival Strategies for Nigerian Airlines’, said the downsize will affect some of his workers even… Read full story

Court Jails Man 26 Years For Abducting, Marrying, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Ese Oruru

A Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, has convicted Yunusa Dahiru for the abduction of 14-year-old Ese Oruru and getting her pregnant in the process. The presiding judge, Justice Jane Inyang, sentenced Dahiru to 26 years imprisonment in a judgment she delivered on Thursday… Read full story

Rising Inflation Puts CBN In Dilemma ― Uwaleke

The rising inflation rate poses a challenge to monetary policy especially in the face of the need to stimulate economic activities through a lower interest rate environment and rescue the economy from recession. Uche Uwaleke, a professor of Finance at the Nasarawa State University who stated this in reaction to… Read full story

VIDEO+PHOTOS: Man Lands His Helicopter At Filling Station To Fill The Tank

It was a strange moment in Poland when a man landed his helicopter at a filling station to fill up on gas before paying and flying off, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Thursday. Mobile phone footage of the scene shows stunned customers looking on as the pilot landed his chopper to a petrol pump at the station in… Read full story

WHO Reviewing Impact Of Trump’s Decision To Withhold Funding

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said it was reviewing the impact of the decision of the United States President, Donald Trump, to withhold its funding to the organisation on its works and activities. Tribune Online reports that the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Fiona Braka regretted… Read full story