Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Oja Oba, Ibadan, Oyo State, has heard the evidence of a woman, Bunmi Ejiade, which she gave against her husband, Sunday Ejiade, whom she dragged to court on the accounts of irresponsibility, lack of love and domestic violence.

Bunmi in her divorce suit prayed the court to put the three children produced by their wedlock in her husband’s custody and make him fully responsible for their feeding, education and medical attention.

She again pleaded for an order restraining him from coming to her house and work place to threaten or interfere with her private life.

Sunday pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Bunmi in her evidence said, “My husband and I started co-habiting after we met.

“No introduction or customary marriage held between us.

“My husband likewise did not pay any dowry on me.

“Our union was obviously devoid of intimacy and love.

“If I had known from the outset that he never loved me or valued our relationship, I would not have gone into marriage with him.

“I never enjoyed a moment of our marriage because my husband is a brute.

“Sunday has no regard for the opposite sex. He was harsh in the way he related with me not caring about my emotion.





“Any time we had an argument, rather than sought for a way to resolve it, he would beat me, punch and kick me.

“Sunday is also violent and was in the habit of attacking and hitting me with dangerous objects when we fight.

“The marks on my body glaringly tell of the manner at which he physically abused me.

“I cried almost every day because of the cruel manner with which he constantly dealt with me.

“My parents were aware of his maltreatment of me.

“The more they cautioned him, the worse he became.

“Sunday was a bad father to our children.

“He was never committed to their welfare.

“He provided them neither food nor clothing.

“I took up these responsibilities so that our children would not go begging for food from their friends both in the neighbourhood and school or went about naked.

“He regularly dodged the responsibility that came with their formal education and the children would always come to me for their needs.

“I moved out of his house when I could no longer tolerate his atrocities.

“I am presently married to another man who loves me dearly and places value on our relationship.

“I came to court today to officially establish the dissolution of our marriage.

“I entreat the court to put the three children our marriage was blessed with in my husband’s custody and mandate him to be responsible for their welfare, giving their feeding, education and medical care priority.

“I promise to contribute towards their upkeep.

“I, in addition pray for free access to these children anytime I feel like seeing them.

“I, further plead that the court restrain my husband from threatening me or interfering with my private life.”

Sunday refused to make further appearance in court after the first day in which their case was opened.

Giving judgement, the president of the court, Mrs S.M Akintayo stated that there was no marriage to be dissolved since no customary wedding held between them or dowry paid.

She put their three children in the custody of the defendant and ordered both to be responsible for their welfare.

She further restrained the defendant from threatening or interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

