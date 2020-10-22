I’m not working against Urhobo interest for 2023 ―Delta commissioner

Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Henry Sakpra, has denied allegations that he is scheming to thwart the hopes for an Urhobo governor come 2023.

In a press conference held in Ekete, Udu Local Government Area of the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, stated that those peddling such information were only out to drag his political career in the mud as well as pitch him against the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Sakpra while addressing members of the Urhobo Youths Leaders Association (UYLA), assured that he is not ignorant of the gentleman gubernatorial “rotation arrangement” of the state, of which it is the turn of Delta Central.

“The matter is nothing but a malicious and dangerously concocted tale by moonlight to the effect that I was working to undermine the interest of the Urhobo nation in the 2023 gubernatorial polls by aligning forces with those outside Delta Central, with intention of being running mate to some gubernatorial tendencies.

“As a politician of note in Delta state and a serving member of the State Executive Council, I cannot be ignorant of the rotation arrangement in place which gravitates the position of governor to Delta Central in 2023.

“As an illustrious Urhobo son, nothing gladdens my heart better than the opportunity for an Urhobo to yet again produce the governor of Delta state.

“These rumours are characterized by strong underlying political subterfuge, thoughtless strategies and technically unsound infantile tantrums designed to drag me on the path of infamy.

“The promoters of this propaganda against my interest are working with political war-lords from within and outside our political party to whip up sentiments against me in order to bring me down,” Sakpra stated.

Present at the occasion were members of Delta State House of Assembly, Peter Uviejitobor, Chief Liege Keston Okoro, Peter Okpikpi, Sam Uwhujohwovwo, former PDP chairman in Udu.

